Jacksonville Armada edge Southern States 3-2 to win first Gulf Coast Conference title

The Armada will host Naples in the south region semifinals July 20.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Armada continued their historic season Sunday night as they beat Southern States 3-2 for their first ever Gulf Coast Conference title.

After a two hour rain delay, Southern States jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the half.

The Armada answered right away with goals a minute apart from Cole Reasonover and Giancarlo Vaccaro to take a 2-1 lead.

Jacksonville would add one more goal in extra time, which proved to be the game-winner.