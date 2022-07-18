Jacksonville Armada edge Southern States 3-2 to win first Gulf Coast Conference title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Armada continued their historic season Sunday night as they beat Southern States 3-2 for their first ever Gulf Coast Conference title.
After a two hour rain delay, Southern States jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the half.
The Armada answered right away with goals a minute apart from Cole Reasonover and Giancarlo Vaccaro to take a 2-1 lead.
Jacksonville would add one more goal in extra time, which proved to be the game-winner.
The Armada will host Naples on Wednesday in the south region semifinals.