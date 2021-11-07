WATCH: Jacksonville Air Force veteran surprises family during Sunday's Jaguars game

Master Sergeant, Aaron Bebernitz, surprised his family during Sunday's Jaguars game. Bebernitz had been deployed in East Africa for the last seven months.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United States Air Force Master Sergeant Aaron Bebernitz felt the nerves before kickoff on Sunday.

"Can't wait to see my first NFL game this season. First football game period," he said.

It was quite the game for Bebernitz, even though he spent the beginning of the first quarter watching from a dressing room next to Daily's Place.

Regardless of the score, the United States Air Force vet was preparing for the biggest moment of the afternoon.

"That bond and that love are essential when you're deployed knowing that you have that support network that you have your family your friends that stand behind you," Bebernitz said.

The Jaguars helped organize a surprise homecoming for Bebernitz after he had spent the last seven months deployed in East Africa.

His family was honored as the Jaguars Hometown Hero Family. After the presentation, they pivoted to watch a recorded message from Aaron.

Moments later, they watched that message come to life as Bebernitz came running into their arms.

"It's going to last a lifetime these memories and again I can't thank the Jaguars enough and everyone who's helped me to get to this moment," Bebernitz said.