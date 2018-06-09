Well that didn't take long at all. Not even 24 hours after Nike released its new 'Just Do It' ad featuring former NFL quarterback/civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick, the Internet did what it does best.

Sports fans and wanna be comedians took to social media recreating the main image of the ad replacing Kaepernick's face with a host of other famous people. Some made attempts at being serious using members of the military and even Sept. 11 images.

Others used athletes with quotes that are hilarious. Here's a sampling.

Nike's original ad:

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

I want to congratulate Anthony Weiner on his new Nike deal... #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/3rHJBZAQ5p — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 5, 2018

Who did this?! pic.twitter.com/m5K2dvdwZx — Titletown Sound Off (@Titletownsound) September 4, 2018

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/lQsscuv6R8 — Chiringuito NFL (@ChiringuitoNFL) September 6, 2018

Wasnt going to get into this but as a fan of The Office I am literally crying right now #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/TTvgkOAlZy — Jesse Reeves (@JesseReevesFF) September 5, 2018

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

