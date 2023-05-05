Colts release backup quarterback Nick Foles

The quarterback's time in Indianapolis has come to an end.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts released backup quarterback Nick Foles, who last year was starting quarterback for the team at certain points in the season.

The Colts confirmed Foles' release in a Tweet on Friday afternoon.

We have released QB Nick Foles. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 5, 2023

The team reached a two-year deal with Foles last May, who was previously a backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Foles, who was the Super Bowl LII MVP, began that season as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz.