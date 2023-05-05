Colts release backup quarterback Nick Foles

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts released backup quarterback Nick Foles, who last year was starting quarterback for the team at certain points in the season.
The Colts confirmed Foles' release in a Tweet on Friday afternoon.
The team reached a two-year deal with Foles last May, who was previously a backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears.
Foles, who was the Super Bowl LII MVP, began that season as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz.
He stepped in Week 15 as the starter after Wentz suffered a season-ending injury.