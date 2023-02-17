In the Pit: NASCAR Cup Series crew chief details preparation and duties throughout race week

Kevin Bellicourt is the crew chief for NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon. Bellicourt says he communicates with around 50 team members throughout race week.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — You see NASCAR pit crews slap on new tires and refuel cars in seconds.

But, what you don't see is the work that goes on the week leading up to the race to get both the car and their driver ready.

"All total people there's around 50 that I'm communicating with."

Kevin Bellicourt is Cup Series Driver Ty Dillon's Crew Chief

"I equate it to being a head coach of a football team or any other team you got to gameplan every track is a little different just like every team is a little different." Bellicourt said.

Bellicourt works through preparation meetings all week to prepare for the team's next race.

The most important person in the room, the driver.

"The driver dictates 80 percent of what happens out there if not more, it all false on his shoulders. My job as the crew chief is to try to give him all the information he needs what he needs to know and obviously just whatever I can to make him comfortable the car drive better or whatever I can." Bellicourt said.

Hours of preparation leads up to race day and pit stops where communication is crucial.

"Our spotter, who is the guy on the roof is always talking to Ty. He'll let me know basically if we have a thing called 10 away, when he's 10 boxes away I take him, and I'll call him into the box and I'll call him out of the box. I'll call him five away, 5 4 3 2 1 let him know he's getting down to the box when he gets into the box the guys will do the pit stop and we'll actually call him out and it's kind of like when you're merging on the highway, you're merging into traffic it's just not nearly as forgiving." Bellicourt said.

It's the first season Bellicourt and Dillon have been worked together.

Bellicourt believes a strong relationship off the track will only help the results on it.