The Jacksonville Armada Football Club defeated Miami United Football Club 4-1 at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville in their debut playoff match Wednesday night.

J.C. Banks put Jacksonville on the board early with an assist by Joshua Castellanos! ⚓️ Here's another look at the goal... #JAXvMUFC pic.twitter.com/3K3tQkG2K5 — Jacksonville Armada FC ⚓️ (@JaxArmadaFC) July 11, 2018

The Armada now advance to the finals of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) where they're set to travel to Miami and play the Miami FC Saturday evening.

© 2018 WTLV