JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Impact Lions hired former Mandarin and Yulee head coach Bobby Ramsay Friday.

Ramsay is taking over a Lions football team that is going from eight man football to 11 man tackle football this fall.

Ramsay is replacing Dewitt Robinson, who stepped down after leading the Lions program since 2017.

Ramsay was 29-27 in five seasons with the Mustangs, including the Class 8A state championship during his second year in 2018. Mandarin was 5-5 this season and 4-6 in 2020.