'I'm not a good liar, my wife obviously is:' Tony Boselli speaks for first time after Hall of Fame announcement

He says he got support from many of his fans throughout the whole nomination process, who would frequently send him encouraging messages.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tony Boselli gave his first official remarks after the announcement came down late Thursday that he was being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He expressed thanks to the Weaver family, Jacksonville Jaguar coaches and his teammates along the way.

"Football is the ultimate team sport, and so I always get a little bit uncomfortable in these individual awards and recognition because I know for a fact I would not be sitting on this call with you talking about the Pro Football Hall of fame if it wasn't for the great teammates I have," Boselli said.

Boselli and the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame class will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, during NFL Hall of Fame Week this summer. He says he has “an idea” who he wants to present him, but wants to wait to inform that person before making it public knowledge.

Speaking of public knowledge. It appears the Boselli family knew about the HOF honor before it was officially announced.

"I'm not a good liar, my wife obviously is... she should get an Oscar for her performance" laughed Boselli. "It was hard not telling people."

"I would get notes and tweets and texts.... saying hey we're praying for you.... I wanted to tell everyone 'pray for something more important' because it's already done, I'm in," he laughed.

In his sixth year as a finalist, the Jaguars’ first draft pick in franchise history became the first Jaguar ever elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Boselli was voted to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1996 to 2000 and was a three-time All-Pro selection from 1997 to 1999. He was also named to the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team. Boselli’s Jaguars played in two AFC Championship games during his tenure with the team.