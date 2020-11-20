Iconic piece of college football history put up for auction

Alabama coaching legend Paul 'Bear' Bryant won six national championships and 14 SEC titles. One of his iconic houndstooth fedoras is now up for auction.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Perhaps no American sport has made headgear as iconic as college football. Florida's Steve Spurrier's visor, Ohio State's Woody Hayes' cap featuring a block O and, of course, Lee Corso dawning his pick's mascot head are just some of the headgear that have gone into legend. However, it is Alabama's Bear Bryant's houndstooth fedora that may be the most iconic.

Since the glory days of Bryant generations ago, houndstooth has become a part of the Bryant lore in the SEC, particularly in Tuscaloosa, where the Bear won six national championships. Now, a part of that legend is up for auction.

Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions placed one of Bryant's houndstooth fedoras up for auction on Nov. 11.

According to Lelands, the fedora is size 7 3/8 with the famous black and white houndstooth design and Bryant's famous feather in the band. The hate is lined with red satin with the "Original Paul Bear Bryant" logo in the center. There is also a gold replica signature on the sweatband.

The hat, owned and worn by Bear Bryant, is not merely a part of college football history. It also has an interesting story behind it.

According to the auction site, Bryant passed the hat to a friend that owned a hotel. Bryant left his hat at the hotel. When the owner called Bryant to tell him about leaving his hat, Bryant simply said, "You can have it."

The hotel owner eventually gave the hat as a gift to a friend that owned a furniture store. When the furniture owner passed away, he willed it to his grandson.