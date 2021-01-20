Icemen games postponed this weekend

“The safety of our fans, players, staff and working personnel will always remain as our top priority,” said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. “As a precaution, and to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols set by the ECHL, as well as state and local officials, the decision has been made to postpone this weekend’s games.”



The ECHL is working with the Icemen and the Everblades to reschedule these games to a later date.



Fans who purchased tickets to either of the three games this weekend will be contacted by an Icemen representative to assist in re-scheduling a game to attend in the future.