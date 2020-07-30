Three Former Icemen Players Named to NHL Playoff Rosters

Icemen staking their claim in this years NHL postseason run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and AHL’s Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that three former Icemen players have been named to 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff rosters. Forward Jansen Harkins and goaltender Mikhail Berdin were placed on Winnipeg’s playoff roster, while goaltender Michael McNiven was announced on the playoff roster for the Montreal Canadiens. NHL teams trimmed their roster to 31 players for Phase 4 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Harkins, 23, appeared in six games with the Icemen during the 2017-18 season, recording six points (2g, 4a). Harkins made his NHL debut with Winnipeg during the 2019-20 season, totaling seven points in 29 games played. The North Vancouver, BC resident also totaled 62 points during the past two seasons in the AHL with Manitoba.

Berdin, 22, backstopped the Icemen during the 2018-19 season, posting a 16-8-2 record, with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Berdin also led the Icemen to their first two playoff wins in April of 2019. The Ufa, Russia resident was selected by Winnipeg in the sixth-round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Berdin accomplished a rare goalie feat, scoring a goal on November 18, 2017 while playing for the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede.