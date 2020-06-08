ECHL Announces Rescheduling of 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The ECHL Board of Governors has elected to move the 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, originally scheduled for Jan. 18, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Icemen were unanimously awarded the event by the Board of Governors for the 2021-22 Season, to be played in January 2022.

“We want Jacksonville to be the best All-Star Game in ECHL history and did not want the COVID pandemic to effect its success. We are excited that this opportunity allows us to put our best skate forward and showcase Jacksonville to the entire hockey world in 2022” said Bob Ohrablo, President of the Jacksonville Icemen. “We want to thank the ECHL, its Board of Governors, the City of Jacksonville and ASM (operators of the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena).