Icemen's Arena Lease Extended Through 2030-31 Season

The Icemen and Jacksonville agree to an extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, FL -– The Jacksonville Icemen in conjunction with Mayor Lenny Curry, announced Thursday that the Icemen’s lease at Vystar Memorial Arena has been extended an additional five-years pending City Council approval. The announcement was made at the arena this morning.

Pending approval from City Council, the Icemen and the City of Jacksonville have agreed to a lease extension with the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena that will keep the Icemen in the sports complex through the 2030-31 season. The agreement is a five-year lease with an Icemen option for an additional five years.

The Icemen are the only team in Jacksonville that is 100% owned by local investors, led by Andy Kaufmann, a long-time resident of Jacksonville. Other partners include: MLB and former Jacksonville University standout Daniel Murphy, physicians Dr. Mehul Parekh, Dr. Ali Chahlavi and Dr. Vim Reddy, financial advisor Marcus Rowe and Icemen President and Founding Member Bob Ohrablo.

“It is because of our great Icemen Family of fans and sponsors, the support from Mayor Curry’s office, City Council and Bill McConnell/Zane Collings of ASM (the arena management company) that I am excited to announce that the Jacksonville Icemen will be here for many years to come”, said Andy Kaufmann, the Icemen majority partner and CEO. “Pending the approval next week of City Council, we are committing to a long-term commitment to this great city of ours and to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena our home until at least the 2030-31 season.”