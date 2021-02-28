Icemen win another thriller, 3-2 in overtime over Orlando

After Orlando snapped their three-game win streak on Friday night, the Jacksonville Icemen returned the favor back home on Saturday. For the third time in seven games, the Icemen prevailed in overtime, this one by a 3-2 score; for the fifth time in seven games, it's a win for Jacksonville, who are now just five points back of Orlando in the ECHL standings.
Craig Martin slapped home the game winner for Jacksonville off an assist from Pascal Aquin. Nick Saracino and Brendan Warren also scored for the Icemen.
The rubber match of the weekend series between the two sides is Sunday at 3 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.