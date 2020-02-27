Bobby Lynch netted his first career hat trick to help steer the Jacksonville Icemen to a 9-6 victory over the Norfolk Admirals at Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday evening. Jacksonville’s nine goals set a new club record for most goal scored in a game.

The Admirals used a power play goal and a shorthanded goal in the first period to help take a 3-1 lead into the first break.

In the middle frame, Icemen rookie Bobby Lynch netted his second goal of the game on a rocket slap-shot from the slot that ripped past Norfolk net-minder Jake Theut to pull the Icemen within one.

Brendan Warren tied the game at three less than two minutes later, only to see Norfolk reclaim the lead 21 seconds later on a tally from Artem Ivanyuzhenkov.

Another two minutes would pass, and the torrid scoring pace continued when Mike Hedden potted his 13th goal of the season off the rebound to tie the game at 4-4.

Moments later, Lynch completed the hat trick bid at 11:37 of the period. Craig Martin steered a pass across slot to Lynch at the left-wing circle. Lynch wristed the puck low on the ice that slid into the Norfolk net for the go-ahead marker to the put Jacksonville ahead 5-4.

The Icemen fed off the momentum, and tacked on two more goals, including Kyle Shapiro’s first of the season to take a 7-4 edge into the second intermission.

The Admirals refused to go down without a fight, as Alex Tonge scored on a persistent effort five minutes into the final stanza to pull his team within two. Just 90 seconds later, former Icemen defenseman Scott Dornbrock recorded his first tally of the season to guide the Admirals within one by a 7-6 count.

However, Jacksonville’s Dajon Mingo finished off a 2-on-1 rush to put the Icemen back on top by two and grab the momentum in the game.

Chase Lang would close out the scoring with a power play marker to secure the high-scoring affair 9-6.

The two teams will meet again on Friday at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set at 7:00 p.m.