The Jacksonville Icemen have announced that the team has organized a virtual 5K charity race called Fang’s Fun Run presented by Florida Blue that will take place April 24-27. Proceeds from this virtual run will benefit ElderSource and offers a community initiative to keep individuals active during the pandemic.

“Florida Blue is happy to team up with the Jacksonville Icemen to assist ElderSource and the UNF Meals on Wings program to seniors who are most in need during this time,” said Darnell Smith, Florida Blue’s North Florida Market President. “We hope that the passionate Icemen fans, our Florida Blue family and all of Northeast Florida will register to participate and raise much needed funds for an organization that is serving those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.”

Benefiting from this virtual 5K event is ElderSource, a local nonprofit organization designated by the state as the Area Agency on Aging and Aging and Disability Resource Center for Northeast Florida. ElderSource provides seniors, adults with disabilities and caregivers information, referrals and assistance accessing resources in Northeast Florida. The agency also funds a variety of programs and services to help older adults live and age with independence and dignity throughout Northeast Florida.

“The pandemic has affected all walks of life and ElderSource has seen an incredible increase in kindness, generosity and awareness for seniors experiencing hardship,” said Linda Levin, CEO for ElderSource. “This event is a creative, healthy way for anyone to show support for seniors in Northeast Florida; we really appreciate Florida Blue and the Icemen for making this happen!”

5K Information

There are three donation levels to participate in this virtual 5K race:

Level 1: $11, receive 1- Icemen Magnet and entrance into the race.



Level 2: $26.50, receive 1- Sideline ticket to Opening Night (Section 101-105) & 1- Icemen Magnet and entrance into the race.



Level 3: $52, receive 1- Center Ice Ticket to Opening Night (Section 102-104), 1- Exclusive 5K T-shirt, 1-Icemen Magnet and entrance into the race.

To Sign up for the 5K race CLICK HERE



*The individual with the fastest time will receive a game issued Icemen jersey! Time must be screenshotted from GPS or APP tracking service and submitted on the form available on Icemen website CLICK HERE

**If you wish to not use your tickets to Opening Night, the Icemen can donate your tickets on your behalf to the brave men and women in essentials services industries combating COVID-19.

What is a Virtual 5K?

A virtual race is one that you run or walk on your own, at any time of day, in any place you like! The only rules are that you must complete the distance (5K/3.1mi) while doing so during the time period. Virtual races are a way to stay connected with one another when you are unable to get together for a normal 5K.

How far do I run?

For this race, you will run or walk 5 Kilometers or 3.1 Miles. You can track this using a number of different options: a GPS watch, your smartphone via many apps (Nike+ Run Club, MapMyRun, Runkeeper, etc.). You can even use a treadmill if you'd prefer to stay indoors.

Where do I run?

The great thing about this 5K is that you can do this race anywhere that you want to. You can go to a track or a trail, a hilly course or a flat one! It's entirely up to you, just make sure that you are safe and following rules of the road, because there aren't any police shutting down intersections. Stop for cars and run or walk on sidewalks or the left-hand shoulder of the road and stay visible at all times.

Important: Please follow all social distancing guidelines and maintain 6 feet between you and others.

What do I do after I finish my race?

Submit a screenshot or photo of your treadmill, or tracker to show your completed 5K. You can do this on all social media platforms with the hashtag #FangsFunRun or right on the Facebook event where we can all cheer each other on!

How long do I have to finish the race?

The race period will begin Friday, April 24 at 7:00 a.m. EDT and will go until Monday, April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT. You can run and submit your race any time during this period.

What if I am a Season Ticket Holder and do not need the game ticket?

If you wish to not use your tickets to Opening Night, the Icemen can donate the ticket(s) on your behalf to the brave men and women in essential services industries combating COVID-19.



For additional information regarding this event contact the Icemen at info@jacksonvilleicemen.com

