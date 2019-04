Before this week's games three and four, the Jacksonville Icemen forward Wacey Rabbit told First Coast Sports that the Icemen needed to "stay the course."

That is exactly what they have done this week.

After winning a close 4-3 contest in Game 3 on Thursday, they carried that momentum into Game 4.

Kris Newbury put a seal on things in the third period to give Jacksonville a 3-1 win over the Everblades Friday night.

Game five on Saturday will also be at home in Veterans Memorial Arena.