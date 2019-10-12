After struggling early this season and falling to last-place in their division, the Jacksonville Icemen are finally hitting their stride.

Faced with replacing all but two players on his roster from last year's playoff-squad, head coach Jason Christie has seen things turn around the last several weeks. The Icemen picked up points in each of their last five games, including three wins and two overtime losses.

"Anytime you can turn around and take eight out of 10 points, that's huge. But it's over with now. We got a huge weekend coming up," Christie said following Monday's practice.

The Icemen (7-9-4) host the EverBlades and Solar Bears this week, both of whom are ahead of the Icemen in the standings. A trip to Atlanta to face the Gladiators is sandwiched in between.

"We are starting to click towards December, and then we pick up in January, February," Dajon Mingo, one of Jacksonville's returning players, added. "Sometimes it takes a while, and our team it took a while."

The puck drops between Jacksonville and the EverBlades Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.