Icemen announce plans for 2020-2021 schedule, will permit reduced-capacity fan attendance

The Jacksonville Icemen are slated to begin their fourth season on December 11

After a nine-month wait, professional hockey is coming back to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The ECHL and Jacksonville Icemen unveiled their 72-game, split-season schedule for 2020-2021 on Friday. The Icemen are among 16 ECHL clubs that will begin their season on December 11, 2020; the remaining ECHL teams will begin their season January 15, 2021.

“The Jacksonville Icemen look forward to reuniting the Icemen Family on December 11,” said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. “We are working with the City of Jacksonville, ASM (the Arena manager), our players and fans to play in a safe environment. There will be a reduced capacity and enhanced health features throughout the venue. These will be communicated clearly to everyone shortly. We know that with everyone’s observance of the safety protocols, we will be able to produce another exciting full season of Icemen hockey!”

A schedule for games from December 11, 2020 – January 14, 2021 will be announced in the near future. The schedule from January 15, 2021 – June 6, 2021 will be released in December. Under this split-season scenario, league standings will be based on winning percentage during the regular season. The post-season format will be based on the eligible competing teams in the regular season and will be announced at a later date.

“The ECHL is excited to be able to confirm the beginning of the 2020-21 Season by working with our local health officials and the PHPA to develop protocols for the safe return of our players, fans, and employees,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. “The ECHL is getting back to hockey, as we all work together to bring live entertainment back to our communities.” The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021.

The 2020-21 Icemen season is just weeks away! With the planned reduction of capacity of the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, the best way to ensure your seats for Icemen games is by securing a ticket package. Full and partial season ticket memberships are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825 or visit us online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.