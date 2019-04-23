Despite a valiant effort down 2-0 to even the series last week, the Icemen fell victim to another EverBlades' offensive flurry for the second straight game, en route to a season-ending loss in Estero, Florida. Jacksonville finishes the season 38-36-2-2.

In the series finale, the EverBlades scored less than two minutes into the game. It did not deter the visiting Icemen: recently reacquired forward Maxime Fortier continued his torrid postseason, cashing in on the game-tying goal two minutes later, his fourth goal of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

However, just like they did Saturday night -- when they scored three goals to begin the third period -- the EverBlades came out firing to start the second period, scoring their four, remaining goals in the first seven minutes of the period. The 5-1 deficit proved too much for Jason Christie's squad, who were making their first playoff appearance in team history.

The EverBlades advance to face the winner of the Orlando Solar Bears-South Carolina Stingrays series in Round Two of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.