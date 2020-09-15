Icemen re-sign veteran Wacey Rabbit

Veteran scorer is set to begin third season with the Icemen

The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and AHL’s Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Wacey Rabbit for the 2020-2021 season.

Rabbit, 33, returns to the Icemen where he posted 23 points (8g,15a) in 33 games played last season. The 5-9, 171-pound forward opened the 2019-20 season in Romania with ASC Corona Braslav, recording 28 points (14g, 14a) in 25 games.

During the 2018-19 season, Rabbit led the Icemen in points (61), goals (29) and assists (31). Rabbit shares an Icemen team record with Mike Hedden for most points in a game with five.



“We’re (The Icemen) turning into a family here,” said Rabbit. “I think that’s important for a franchise to go in that direction and that’s how you end up winning championships. This is why I re-signed, to win a championship in Jacksonville.”

Rabbit also brings 309 games of AHL experience to Jacksonville’s roster. Rabbit registered 95 points (36g, 59a) in stints with the AHL’s Providence Bruins (2006-2009), Milwaukee Admirals (2009-10) and San Antonio Rampage (2011-12). Rabbit has also logged 65 points in 75 career ECHL games.

“We are very excited to have Wacey back on board with us for this upcoming season.” said Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie. “He brings skill, experience and leadership to our roster. He has done an excellent job in mentoring our younger players and working with them individually in helping them with their development.”

The Lethbridge, Alberta native, has also amassed 301 points during his time overseas in Norway, Romania, Italy, Czech Republic, Croatia, Austria and Japan won a Memorial Cup Championship with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants in 2007.

Rabbit joins fellow forwards Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon and Nathan Perkovich along with defenseman Jarrod Hilderman and Jacob Cederholm as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

---