Icemen re-sign Cameron Critchlow for 2020-2021

High-scoring forward returns after one year away from Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and AHL’s Manitoba Moose announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Cameron Critchlow for the 2020-2021 season.

Critchlow, 28, returns to the Icemen after spending last season overseas with the EIHL’s Manchester Storm, recording 29 points (9g, 20a). The 5-10, 189-pound forward was a member of the Icemen’s first two seasons from 2017-2019. Critchlow totaled 59 points (23g, 36a) during his first stint with the team. In addition, he added three points (1g, 2a) in six postseason contests with the Icemen in 2019.

Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Critchlow compiled 72 points and won three USports Championships in five collegiate seasons at the University of New Brunswick (2012-2017). The Summerside, PEI resident pieced together a productive junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) posting 139 points (54g, 85a) in stints with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Lewiston MAINEiacs and Halifax Mooseheads.