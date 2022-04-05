Icemen ready for a 'real fun series' against in-state rival Florida in Round 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs

The Icemen went 7-3 against the Everblades this season. Six of the 10 games were decided by one goal.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Icemen head coach Nick Luukko said he expected a long stretch of playoff hockey in Jacksonville.

So far his team has delivered.

The Icemen are gearing up for Friday's opening game of their second round series against Florida.

Jacksonville went 7-3 against Florida this season with six of the 10 games decided by one goal.

For the first time this playoff series Jacksonville will hit the road. Luukko expects there to be no advantage and for it to be a tough series.

"We've been going at it the whole year with each other, two good teams, games are intense, physical, a lot of speed and skill. Even if you look at the NHL with Florida and Tampa now they got a pretty good rivalry going it's more of the same with us and Florida so it's fun to be a part of it's going to be a real fun series," Luukko said.