Icemen to face either Swamp Rabbits or Everblades in 2nd round of Kelly Cup playoffs

The wait continues after the Florida Everblades lost to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wait continues. While the Jacksonville Icemen are poised to play either the Florida Everblades or the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, it still hasn't been decided who will meet the Icemen in the second round of the Kelly Club playoffs.

Greenville won Saturday night's game in double overtime 4-3. Florida now leads the series 3-2. Game six is Monday May 2.

The Icemen are coming off a fantastic series against the Atlanta Gladiators, dominating with a 5-0 win, advancing to the second round of the playoffs. This is the Icemen’s second trip to Round Two in program history.