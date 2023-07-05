Icemen lose Round 2 Game 2 of Kelly Cup Playoffs to Everblades

The Icemen fell to the Everblades 4-3. They are now 0-2 in the seven game series.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen are now 0-2 in Round 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

They fell to the Florida Everblades for the second time Sunday night, 4-3.

The seven game series continues Wednesday with a home game for the Everblades. The game is at 7:30 p.m. at the Hertz Arena.

The Everblades outshot the Icemen 30-19 in their win in Game One.

Florida had an early power play and Sean Josling ripped a one-timer into the net just 23 seconds into the game and the Everblades take the early 1-0 lead.

Same score later in the first, Matheson Iacopelli sees the loose puck next to Florida goaltender Cam Johnson and after a couple of jabs with his stick he knocks it in for the tally to even up the score.

In the second period, the Icemen were trailing 2-1 and Jacob Friend fired a shot on net. The rebound was jammed home by Ben Hawerchuk who evened the score at two. However, the Everblades would grab another goal before the end of the period to take a 3-2 lead.

Third period, the Icemen continued to battle and tied the game off the faceoff as Jacob Panetta hammers the rebound into the to even up the score at 3-3.