Jacksonville Icemen lose 5-3, Florida Everblades lead series 2-0

ESTERO, Fla. — For the second straight game, the Jacksonville Icemen got off to a slow start offensively.

The Everblades jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Icemen got as close as 4-3, scoring two of their goals on power plays.

However, for the second straight game, an empty-netter late in the third period proved to be too much for Nick Luukko's team.

After Friday night's loss, the players admitted that because of the long layoff between the series, it took them a minute to get their legs under them.

Now, with the series shifting back to Jacksonville, where the Icemen are 4-0 in the playoffs, maybe returning home can change their fortune in the series.

The team must win two of their three home games to keep this series alive.

Below is the full schedule:

Game 3: Tue, May 10, 7:00 p.m. @ Jacksonville

Game 4: Wed, May 11, 7:00 p.m. @ Jacksonville

Game 5: Fri, May 13, 7:00 p.m. @ Jacksonville

Game 6: Mon, May 16, 7:30 p.m. @ Florida

Game 7: Tue, May 17, 7:30 p.m. @ Florida

@icemen drop game 2 5-3. They'll return home done 2-0 in the series.

Game 3 is Tuesday night at 7!



Game 3 is Tuesday night at 7! https://t.co/et7lIXYSlT — Chris Porter (@ChrisPorterFCN) May 8, 2022