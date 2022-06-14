Nick Luukko signs contract extension and goes one-on-one with Chris Porter

Luukko, 30, helped guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a club-best 40 wins and a playoff series victory during his first head coaching season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen announced that the team has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with Head Coach Nick Luukko.

Luukko, 30, helped guide the team to a club-best 40 wins in 2021-22 during his first head coaching season. In addition, the Icemen won a playoff series for the first time in their short five-years in Jacksonville to date.

“I want to thank Andy Kaufmann and Bob Ohrablo for the opportunity and their continued support,” said Luukko. “I could not be happier to be working and living in Jacksonville. I am excited to continue to work with a great staff and help develop great players and assist them to reach the next level. The organization is continuing to build onward and upward with the Community First Igloo, new player housing and success on the ice. We had a tremendous season last year, but I believe we have a whole other level to achieve, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Prior to Jacksonville, Luukko served as an assistant coach for the Reading Royals (ECHL) from 2019-2021. As a player, Luukko played four seasons as a defenseman with Reading totaling 87 points, the most all-time by a Royals defenseman in 274 games. Luukko showed his leadership capabilities as he served as an alternate captain for the Royals for two seasons before being named the team’s captain during the 2018-2019 season. He also made seven American Hockey League (AHL) appearances with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. during his career. Luukko won a Clark Cup Championship with the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2010-2011 season.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Nick return and remain with our organization,” said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. “Nick has helped elevate our team to the next level both on the ice and in the community. He has established a culture here that our players have embraced. We are confident that Nick will continue to develop players to the next level, while bringing our organization to new heights for our fans to enjoy for the years to come.”

The West Chester, PA resident, Luukko, was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. In addition, he played four seasons at the University of Vermont from 2011-2015.