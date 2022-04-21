Icemen goalie Francois Brassard named ECHL Goaltender of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Icemen goalie, Francois Brassard, has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Year.
In 31 appearances for the Icemen Brassard posted a 19-9-3 record with one shutout. He led the ECHL with a 2.19 goals-against average and was tied for 11th with a .911 save percentage.
Brassard allowed two goals or less in 20 of his 31 appearances.
The Canadian was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week and is the first Icemen goalie to win goaltender of the year.
Brassard and the Icemen take on Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m.