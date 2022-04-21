Icemen goalie Francois Brassard named ECHL Goaltender of the Year

Brassard led the ECHL with a 2.19 goals-against average and was tied for 11th with a .911 save percentage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Icemen goalie, Francois Brassard, has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Year.

In 31 appearances for the Icemen Brassard posted a 19-9-3 record with one shutout. He led the ECHL with a 2.19 goals-against average and was tied for 11th with a .911 save percentage.

Brassard allowed two goals or less in 20 of his 31 appearances.

The Canadian was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week and is the first Icemen goalie to win goaltender of the year.