Icemen notch an overtime victory at South Carolina, win fifth-straight game

Jacksonville returns home Sunday to face the same Stingrays as they look to push their win streak to six

After a trying start to the season, everything appears to be clicking for the Jacksonville Icemen.

Jacksonville (21-18-3-3) won its fifth-straight game Saturday night in Charleston against the Stingrays (19-16-8-3) in overtime, 4-3. It was the second straight overtime win for Jacksonville, too. The Icemen have now won six of seven dating back to April 3. That has included critical wins over regional foes South Carolina, the Orlando Solar Bears, and the Florida EverBlades.

Pascal Aquin was the hero for Jacksonville Saturday night, slamming home Erik Bradford's deflected shot for the game-winner.

Mike Szmatula continued his own hot streak, netting the game-tying, third goal for Jacksonville in the second period. Szmatula scored the game-winner Thursday night; this goal pushes his season total to 12.

Abbott Girduckis and Derek Lodermeier also scored for the Icemen. Charles Williams got the win in net, notching 29 saves.