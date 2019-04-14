The Jacksonville Icemen lost against the Florida Everblades Saturday night in Game 2 of the South Division Semifinals at Hertz Arena.

The Everblades now take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after Blake Winiecki scored a goal and helped lift the Everblades to a 4-1 win over the Icemen.

The first score went to the Everblades at 4:37 when John McCarron crashed the net and picked up the loose puck at the top of the crease. McCarron skated to the left and took a shot over the outstretched leg of Jacksonville goaltender Ken Appleby -- resulting in the game’s first strike.

Ninety seconds later, the Everblades increased their lead to 2-0 when Blake Winiecki received the puck off the boards at the right circle followed by a no-look backhanded pass across the ice to an open Kyle Platzer. Platzer shoved the puck into the wide-open net to make it a two-goal game after the first period.

Dajon Mingo delivered a long lead pass from his own blueline that sprung Cameron Critchlow on an offensive chance. Critchlow cut down the wing and lowered his shoulder to cut to the crease before sliding the puck underneath the pad of Florida goaltender Jeremy Helvig to pull Jacksonville with one before the close of the middle frame.

In the closing minutes, the Icemen pulled their goaltender to allow for the extra attacker, but Winiecki would add an empty-net goal to secure the game 4-1.

The series now shifts to Jacksonville for Game 3 on Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie will speak with Sports Director Chris Porter on Sports Final Live at 11:30 p.m.