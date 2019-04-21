Despite a first-period, 1-0 lead, the Jacksonville Icemen could not withstand a third-period flurry from the top-seeded Florida EverBlades, as they dropped Game Five of the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-seven series now shifts back to Fort Myers, with Game Six at Hertz Arena beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

After 17 scoreless minutes to begin the night, the Icemen's Jake Randolph found the back of the net on a cross from Cam Maclise. Jacksonville maintained a 1-0 lead until, with 6 minutes remaining in the second-period, a slap-shot from Florida's Blake Masella tied the game.

The EverBlades then scored twice in the first three minutes of the third-period, and Jacksonville could never recover.

Ken Appleby got the start in net for the Icemen, recording 20 saves.

Should the Icemen force a deciding Game Seven, that contest would also be held at Fort Myers' Hertz Arena. It would be on Wednesday, April 24.