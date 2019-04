A lot of anticipation for the first home playoff game in Jacksonville for the Icemen. Thursday night did not disappoint. After falling down early to the Everblades 1-0 the Icemen rallied.

The story on Thursday night was Maxime Fortier who tallied back to back goals in route to a 4-3 win over their in state rival. Game four will happen just after 7:00 on Friday. The Icemen can tie the series before game 5 in Jacksonville takes place on Saturday.