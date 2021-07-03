Icemen cruise past Stingrays 4-2 in series finale

After back-to-back losses to their rivals from the north, the Icemen bounced back with a Saturday night victory

The Jacksonville Icemen (11-12-1-2) erupted for three goals early and never looked back in a 4-2 win on the road at South Carolina Saturday night. The win comes after the Stingrays won Wednesday's showdown in shoot-out fashion and Friday's contest 5-3.

Three different players scored for the Icemen: Mike Szmatula, Derek Lodermeier and Brendan Warren. Szmatula also added an empty-netter late. Kyle Keyser had 25 saves for Jacksonville.

GOAL!!! Brendan Warren goes top shelf to extend the Icemen lead to 3-0! #ECHL pic.twitter.com/c4Ikb5OWjr — Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) March 7, 2021