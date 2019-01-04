JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a 20-year wait, Jacksonville can start preparing for the ECHL playoffs.

Christophe Lalancette broke a second-period tie and set up Wacey Rabbit’s insurance goal in the third period, helping the Icemen beat visiting Atlanta Gladiators 4-3 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday night and seal a playoff slot in the ECHL South Division.

The victory for the Icemen (36-29-2-2), coupled with the South Carolina Stingrays’ 4-2 win over the Gladiators Sunday, means South Carolina and Atlanta cannot both overtake Jacksonville’s 76 points.

“It’s a real credit to [head coach] Jason Christie,” club president Bob Ohrablo said. “I knew he was the best coach in the league, and to get here in year two in a year with so many injuries and call-ups is incredible.”

Read more from our news partners.