JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The second year of professional hockey in Jacksonville is officially underway.

The Jacksonville Icemen opened Training Camp Monday morning and will host Camp through Friday, October 5. These sessions are free and open to the public. The week culminates with the annual Black and White Scrimmage on Saturday, October 6, at 6:00 p.m. The Icemen will be at the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex all week while ice is installed at Veterans Memorial Arena.

About half of last year's inaugural squad returns to the First Coast and Head Coach Jason Christie's roster. Key newcomers include defenseman Blake Kessel, ECHL veteran and brother of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel and Olympic-gold medalist Amanda Kessel.

The Icemen open the season at Veterans Memorial Arena on October 13, hosting South Carolina at 7:00 p.m.

