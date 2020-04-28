The Jacksonville Icemen announced Tuesday the team’s home schedule for the 2020-2021 All-Star season.

The Icemen will play a family-friendly 36-game home schedule comprised of 6- Wednesday games, 3- Thursday games, 7- Friday games, 13- Saturday games and 7- Sunday afternoon contests. Additionally, the Icemen and the City of Jacksonville will host the 2021 Warrior / ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, January 18. The entire Icemen team will go head-to-head against the ECHL All-Stars. The event will also include a fan fest set for Sunday, January 17.

“This is the best schedule we have ever had,’ said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. “It’s a family-friendly schedule that features 27 weekend home games and an All-Star game on January 18. It is shaping up to be a great season and we look forward to getting back on the ice and having life return to normal.”

All Wednesday, Friday and Saturday games will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the exception of Saturday, February 27 which will begin at 6:00 p.m. All Sunday afternoon games will begin at 3:00 p.m. The team has three Thursday contests. November 5 against Florida and February 18 against Tulsa will begin at 10:30 a.m. for school field trip day games. The Thursday, March 11 game vs. Norfolk will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The Icemen will open the 2020-2021 home schedule on Saturday, October 24 against the South Carolina Stingrays. In addition to featuring games with all South Division foes, the home schedule also includes three teams making their first appearances at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The North Division’s Maine Mariners and the Western Conference’s Tulsa Oilers and Kansas City Mavericks will all make their first trips to Jacksonville.

The complete 2020-2021 regular season schedule (home & away) will be announced by the ECHL at a later date . The following is a full listing of the Icemen’s home schedule:

Saturday, October 24, vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 30, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 5 vs. Florida, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, November 7, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 21, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 25, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 27, vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 28, vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 2, Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 4, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 9, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 1, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 2, vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 17, All-Star Classic Fan Fest

Monday, January 18, ECHL All-Star Classic (Icemen vs. ECHL All-Stars)

Saturday, January 23, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 24, vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 6, vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 12, vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 13, vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 18, vs. Tulsa, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, February 20, vs. Tulsa, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 21, vs. Tulsa, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 24, vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 27, vs. Atlanta, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 28, vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 6, vs. Kansas City, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 7, vs. Kansas City, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 11, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 14, vs. S. Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 19, vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 21, vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 10, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 11, vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

*^Schedule is subject to change

Ticket packages for the Icemen’s All-Star Season which include tickets to the All-Star Classic are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com/tickets