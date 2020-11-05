The ECHL on Monday announced a contest for fans to design the jersey that will be worn by the ECHL All-Stars in the 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Fans can submit their entry by using the online form https://www.echl.com/2021-all-star-jersey-contest. All entries must be submitted on the official jersey template and include the All-Star logo, which can both be downloaded from contest submission page. There is a limit of one entry per person. CLICK HERE to view the complete rules for the contest.

Entries can be submitted now through 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25. The top entries, as selected by the ECHL and Jacksonville Icemen, will be entered into a public vote, where the entry with the highest number of votes will be selected as the winner. The winner will receive a personally customized 2021 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic jersey produced from the winning entry.

---

