How to watch Sideline 2021 this Friday night

The 2021 Florida High School Football season is officially off and running!
And so, too, is this year's season of SIDELINE 2021 on First Coast News.
Join Sports Director Chris Porter and the entire First Coast Sports Team as they get you ready for high school football in Florida and Georgia every Friday night -- and then be sure to come on back at 11:15 p.m. for all the highlights and reaction from around the First Coast!
Live team coverage from Riverside High School begins at 5 p.m. on First Coast News ahead of the undefeated Generals' showdown with Columbia (Lake City) at 6:30 p.m.
First Coast News will have camera crews at the following games:
- Andrew Jackson at Baldwin
- Clearwater Academy at Bolles
- Sandalwood at Raines
- Stanton at Wolfson
- St. Joe's at Christ Church Academy
- Tocoi Creek at P.K. Yonge
- Mandarin at Ed White
- Newberry at University Christian
- Plantation American-Heritage at Trinity Christian
- Episcopal at Middleburg
- Creekside at Atlantic Coast
- St. Augustine at Nease
- Bartram Trail at Ponte Vedra
DON'T FORGET: First Coast News will have scores and more from additional games on SIDELINE 2021, at 11:15 p.m. on Friday night. Get ready to roll those highlights!
Wherever you are, be sure to post your photos with the #TeamSideline on Twitter and Instagram. You just might see them on SIDELINE 2021 Friday night!