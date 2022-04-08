x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

How NFL player Tony Boselli pulled off a surprise proposal

Tony Boselli is the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be chosen for the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame. Let's go behind-the-scenes for some stories only his family tells.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Let's go back to the early 1990's. Tony Boselli is playing football for USC and another student he hadn't met yet was a gorgeous cheerleader.

So when this cheerleader and football player met, was Tony in his football uniform? You would think so, but no.  

"No, he was in a toga,"  Angi Boselli says with a chuckle. 

They met at a dance competition event for fraternities and sororities.

Was he shy?  "Oh, no," she says. In fact, Angi was dating someone else, and he was determined to change that.

"You should break up with that guy, what are you doing with him? We should go out,"  Angi says Tony told her quite directly.

Credit: Angi Boselli - USC cheerleader / Boselli family

Then the story moves on to months and months later.

The two, Angi says, had been saving up to go out to a nice dinner. "When I showed up, he was playing Xbox and he was in sweats," Angi explains.

She wasn't too thrilled. But she didn't want to give up on their plans. Tony reluctantly agreed to go anyway.

Turns out it was just a clever plot to get Angi walking on the beach so he could propose to her.  

"All the sudden, he whipped out the box. This is it!  Oh, my gosh. And he didn't even open the box.  I was like, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!'"

Now, after 27 years of marriage and five children, she still lights up when she says, "I just love him so, so, so much."

Credit: Angi with the Boselli children

Angie says that's why it's been so hard  ("torture" is her word) to watch her husband not get voted into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame for five years straight.

But this year, finally, Boselli was chosen for the elite honor. 

Credit: Angie and Tony Boselli - 1st player drafted by Jaguars / 1995

Angi says it's not just an honor for them.  She says, "Jacksonville is going to Canton. 904! Duval!  This isn't just for us. This is for all of us."

More Videos

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out