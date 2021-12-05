Hollywood nightmare: Jaguars routed by Rams 37-7 in Los Angeles

The Rams "superstar team" jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back as the Jaguars drop to 2-10

In a town known for script-writing, Sunday's Jaguars-Rams game was Emmy Award-worthy.

(If you're a Rams fan, that is)

James Robinson fumbled on the Jaguars' opening play on offense, allowing the Rams (8-4) to take a two-score lead early; just like last week, it appeared Robinson was benched for the next three series after the fumble. While the Jaguars did respond with a Carlos Hyde touchdown (a drive kept alive by former Jaguar Jalen Ramsey's taunting penalty) and kept it a one-possession game most of the first half, the Rams offense torched the Jaguars in the second half. Technically, it was only two, third quarter touchdowns, but it felt like a boat-load more, as Los Angeles poured it on, en route to a 37-7 win over the Jaguars (2-10).

The Jaguars' defense has seemingly adopted the "bend, but don't break" mantra over the past several weeks. That was evident in the first half, when they forced the Rams to settle for three, Matt Gay field goals. That changed in a hurry in the third quarter. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finished 26-38, 295 yards and three touchdowns. A top-five receiver nationally, Cooper Kupp kept up his torrid pace, finishing with eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Junior also scored touchdowns for L.A. Former Georgia Bulldog Sony Michel had 24 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The early fumble by Robinson and a second-half fumble by Carlos Hyde were back-breakers for a Jaguars offense that was once again inconsistent. Robinson finished with eight carries for 24 yards, with Hyde also running for 24 yards on nine carries.

Trevor Lawrence had just 53 yards in the first half, but finished 16-28 for 145 yards. He was sacked twice by the Rams' ferocious defensive line. Laquon Treadwell was the Jaguars' leading receiver with four catches for 62 yards.