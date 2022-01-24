'We're still dealing with racism:' Fan who recorded video of Icemen player allegedly making racial gesture says hockey community is shocked

Sarah Beardall took a video of Icemen defenseman, Jacob Panetta, making the gesture towards South Carolina's, Jordan Subban, who is black.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sarah Beardall says she took out her phone after a goalie interference penalty in Saturday's game between the Jacksonville Icemen and South Carolina Stingrays in anticipation of a fight.

The fight happened, but not for the reason she thought.

"It's a disappointment that you know in 2022 we're still dealing with racism like we are," Beardall said.

Beardall took a video that shows Icemen defenseman, Jacob Panetta, making what he called a bodybuilder gesture, towards South Carolina Stingrays player, Jordan Subban, who is Black.

Panetta was dealt four penalties, including a game misconduct for a racial gesture.

"When they announced that it was a racial misconduct you could almost hear a gasp in the arena, it's just been shocking to everybody," Beardall said.

After the game, Subban tweeted saying Panetta was making "monkey gestures" at him.

"I see now from Jordan's reaction that he and others certainly viewed it as a racial gesture and that my actions have cause a great deal of anger and upset to Jordan his family and countless others," Panetta said in a video posted to social media Sunday evening.

Panetta has been indefinitely suspended by the ECHL and released by the Icemen. Jacksonville released a statement and said it has "zero tolerance for racism." It's a message Beardall says she and Jacksonville fans are behind.

"As a hockey community and as a hockey team we don't support one person's actions and we're here to support you (Subban)," Beardall said.

The racial gesture is the second incident this past week for North American hockey leagues.