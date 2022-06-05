Jacksonville Icemen fall to the Florida Everblades in Game 1 of South Division Finals

The Icemen posted a 7-2-1 record against the Everblades in the regular season, but six of those ten games were decided in overtime.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen walked away from their first South Division Finals game in Estero with a loss Friday night, but don't count this team out just yet.

The Icemen were playing on the road for the first time this postseason. Now that first game jitters are out of the way, the men can get down to business and hopefully pickup a win in game 2.

The matchup against the Florida Everblades started off slow with no score in the first period, but the Everblades would strike first in the second period with Alex Aleardi sneaking the puck into the net.

Same period, a little more than six minutes left, The ECHL goaltender of the year, Icemen Francois Brassard, redeems himself with a spectacular stop, snatching the puck right out of midair.

Third period, with under 17 minutes to play, the Icemen went on the breakaway with Derek Lodermeier leading the charge. He shoots, but Everblades Goaltender Cam Johnson makes a spectacular save.

Same period, under 10 seconds left in the game, the Everblades score on an empty-netter.

The Everblades take the game, 2-0.

The two teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Below is the full schedule: