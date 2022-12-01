ECHL All-Star Classic bringing family fun on ice to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The ECHL All-Star game is one of the biggest events the league hosts every year.
"We've got NHL people coming to town, AHL people, ECHL people, they'll all be here," Icemen President Bob Ohrablo said.
Originally, Jacksonville was named the host for the 2021 game, but due to COVID-19 the game was rescheduled for 2022.
"Usually the league waits more time to award the game but in this case, since we do so well and so many fans come out to our games on a regular basis, they decided to bring it here to Jacksonville," Ohrablo said.
The Jacksonville Icemen will take on some of the greatest of the league during a game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
"Our first-place Icemen, right now the best team in the league, against the entire league, so it's going to be a lot of fun," Ohrablo said.
Before that puck drops, fans and families are invited to join in on the Fan Fair fun starting Sunday at 2 p.m. inside and outside of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Fan Fair tickets are available here.
All-Star Game tickets are available here.
Outside:
- Bold City Tattoo - Look out for raffles, giveaways and temporary Icemen tattoos!
- Bellevue University
- Best Bet - Get ready to show what you've got at the card table
- Video Game Truck, provided by Rolling Video Games
- Norsan Media
- Showtime Sports Cards & Collectibles
- SelfieWRLD - Bring that smile for the 360-degree camera
- Olympic Rings
- Icemen Slap Shot Cage & Inflatable Rink
- Backyard Games
- NHL Network Broadcast display and inflatable
- Jumbo Shrimp - Show us that arm at the speed pitch
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Look out for cheerleaders, accurate throw contests, Jersey drawing and more!
- Girl Scouts - Get ready to sample their classic cookies
- and more!
Inside:
Please enter through the Duval Street Entrance, located across the street from Lot Z off of E Duval Street.
- Winter Wonderland, presented by Mugwump Productions: Head inside the Duval Entrance for the Winter Wonderland to enjoy drinks, treats and relax indoors
- Locker Room Tours, presented by Mugwump Productions: Continue on to the Icemen Locker Room Tour to see the behind the scenes of Jacksonville Icemen hockey
- Stanley Cup Viewing
- In the Main Lobby, you'll have the opportunity to view the Stanley Cup and take a photo with it!
- Join us at the rink for Ice Skating, presented by Mugwump Productions
- Time Slots:
- 2:00 – 3:00pm
- 3:15 – 4:15pm
- 4:30 – 5:30pm
- 5:45 – 6:45pm
- 7:00 – 8:00pm
- Ice Skate Rental:
- Ice Skates will be available to rent for $5/pair right outside of the rink, near the Zamboni entrance. The skates are first come, first served and a limited quantity is available. You are also permitted to bring your own pair.
- Time Slots:
- Hockey Hall of Fame, presented by Retirement Solutions:
- Continue through the Hockey Hall of Fame and enjoy all it has to offer as you continue on to the Main Lobby.