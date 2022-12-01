ECHL All-Star Classic bringing family fun on ice to Jacksonville

Before the puck drops, fans and families are invited to join in on the Fan Fair starting Sunday at 2 p.m. inside and outside of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The ECHL All-Star game is one of the biggest events the league hosts every year.

"We've got NHL people coming to town, AHL people, ECHL people, they'll all be here," Icemen President Bob Ohrablo said.

Originally, Jacksonville was named the host for the 2021 game, but due to COVID-19 the game was rescheduled for 2022.

"Usually the league waits more time to award the game but in this case, since we do so well and so many fans come out to our games on a regular basis, they decided to bring it here to Jacksonville," Ohrablo said.

The Jacksonville Icemen will take on some of the greatest of the league during a game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

"Our first-place Icemen, right now the best team in the league, against the entire league, so it's going to be a lot of fun," Ohrablo said.

Before that puck drops, fans and families are invited to join in on the Fan Fair fun starting Sunday at 2 p.m. inside and outside of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Fan Fair tickets are available here.

All-Star Game tickets are available here.

Don't miss out on this exclusive All-Star offer, that includes 4 tickets to the game & 2 All-Star Challenge Coins, presented by Hotel Tango Distillery 🤩 - Purchase Now | bit.ly/3ndI86g Posted by Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Outside:

Bold City Tattoo - Look out for raffles, giveaways and temporary Icemen tattoos!

Bellevue University

Best Bet - Get ready to show what you've got at the card table

Video Game Truck, provided by Rolling Video Games

Norsan Media

Showtime Sports Cards & Collectibles

SelfieWRLD - Bring that smile for the 360-degree camera

Olympic Rings

Icemen Slap Shot Cage & Inflatable Rink

Backyard Games

NHL Network Broadcast display and inflatable

Jumbo Shrimp - Show us that arm at the speed pitch

Jacksonville Jaguars - Look out for cheerleaders, accurate throw contests, Jersey drawing and more!

Girl Scouts - Get ready to sample their classic cookies

and more!

Inside:

Please enter through the Duval Street Entrance, located across the street from Lot Z off of E Duval Street.