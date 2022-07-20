The Icemen welcome back forward Brendan Harris for another year

Harris has signed on the dotted line for another season with the Jacksonville Icemen.

The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that forward Brendan Harris will return to the team for the 2022-2023 season.

Harris, 26, returns for his second season in Jacksonville where he recorded 30 points in 39 regular games played last season.

He led the Icemen in playoff scoring this past spring logging a balanced eight points in eight playoff appearances.

The 5'7", 168-pound forward was acquired by the Icemen via trade with the Wheeling Nailers in 2022.

Harris registered seven points in 19 games with the Nailers near the end of the 2020-21 season. Prior to beginning his professional career, Harris finished second in scoring with 23 points during his senior season at Bemidji State University in 2020-21. He completed his four-year collegiate career with a total of 56 points.

Harris now joins fellow forwards Jake Hamacher, Luke Keenan, Mike Szmatula and Matt Salhany, as well as goaltender Charles Williams and defensemen Jacob Panetta and Tim Theocharidis as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season.