Goaltenders Logan Thompson and Parker Milner combined for a 38-save victory to lead the South Carolina Stingrays 2-1 over the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum Sunday afternoon. The two teams combined for 118 penalty minutes in the contest.

Just before the four-minute mark of the first period by longtime Stingray Andrew Cherniwchan who outpaced the defense in a race for the puck rolling into the Icemen end. Cherniwchan scooped up the puck at the low circle and cut to the top of the crease before lobbing a backhand shot over the shoulder of Icemen goaltender Michael McNiven to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville outshot South Carolina 12-10 in the second period, including a penalty shot opportunity by Pierre-Luc Mercier, but goaltender Logan Thompson turned all those opportunities aside to keep the score at 1-0 at the second break.

Three minutes into the third, Cole Ully snapped a shot from the slot that ripped into the Icemen net to extend the Stingrays leads to 2-0.

The remainder of the third was plagued with penalties and misconducts, including both McNiven and Thompson being tossed from the game following a third period fight between the two netminders. Adam Carlson (JAX) and Parker Milner (SC) entered the game in goal for the respective teams in a relief effort.

Jacksonville got on the board with nearly a minute remaining when Alexis D’Aoust fired a shot high into the net past Milner from the left wing circle to pull his team within one.



Despite the comeback bid, the Icemen were unable to net the tying goal, as South Carolina held on for the 2-1 win. The Icemen will return home to get set for a Friday night game with the Atlanta Gladiators.