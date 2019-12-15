Orlando goaltender Clint Windsor stopped all 27 shots faced to preserve a 1-0 victory for the Solar Bears over the Jacksonville Icemen at Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday night.

Following a scoreless first, the Solar Bears scored at 1:01 into the second period. Cody Donaghey delivered a shot that was initially stopped by Icemen netminder Adam Carlson. However, the rebound bounced directly to newcomer Johno May who buried the puck into the net for the tally to put the score at 1-0.

Jacksonville generated several quality scoring chances in a penalty-filled middle frame, but failed to find the back of the net before the close of the period.

The Icemen continued to press in the third, outshooting Orlando 11-5 in the final stanza. Despite the extra effort, Windsor refused to be beat in the contest and secured the 1-0 shutout victory for Orlando. Carlson was also stellar, stopping 26 of 27 shots faced.

The Icemen will now travel to North Charleston for a 3:00 p.m. match-up with the Stingrays on Sunday.