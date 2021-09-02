Watch SIDELINE 2021 Week Two tonight at 11:15 P.M.!

Live team coverage from our Game of the Week, Riverside at Atlantic Coast, begins at 5 p.m. on First Coast News

The 2021 Florida High School Football season is officially off and running!

And so, too, is this year's season of SIDELINE 2021 on First Coast News.

Join Sports Director Chris Porter and the entire First Coast Sports Team as they get you ready for high school football in Florida and Georgia every Friday night -- and then be sure to come on back at 11:15 p.m. for all the highlights and reaction from around the First Coast!

Be sure to also tune in at 7:30 p.m. for the COLLEGE FOOTBALL KICK-OFF SHOW!

First Coast News will have camera crews at the following games:

Riverside at Atlantic Coast

Ribault at Trinity Christian

Creekside at Nease

Wolfson at Paxon

Ponte Vedra at Episcopal

Englewood at Bishop Kenny

Bolles at Columbia

Buccholz at Sandalwood

Hilliard at Stanton

Miami Columbus at Bartram Trail

Andrew Jackson at Providence

DON'T FORGET: First Coast News will have scores and more from additional games on SIDELINE 2021, at 11:15 p.m. on Friday night. Get ready to roll those highlights!