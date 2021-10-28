Watch Sideline 2021 Week Ten this Friday night

The 2021 Florida High School Football season is officially off and running!
And so, too, is this year's season of SIDELINE 2021 on First Coast News.
Join Sports Director Chris Porter and the entire First Coast Sports Team as they get you ready for high school football in Florida and Georgia every Friday night -- and then be sure to come on back at 11:15 p.m. for all the highlights and reaction from around the First Coast!
Be sure to also tune in at 7:30 p.m. on ABC25 for the BORDER WAR SHOW, ahead of this year's Florida-Georgia game!
First Coast News will have camera crews at the following games this Friday night:
- Fletcher at Ponte Vedra
- Oakleaf at Creekside
- Tru Prep Academy at Bolles
- Sandalwood at Bartram Trail
- Middleburg at Ridgeview
- Nease at Fleming Island
- Gainesville at St. Augustine
- Melbourne Catholic at Tocoi Creek
With the Florida-Georgia Game in town, nine area games kicked-off on Thursday, October 28. Check out the highlights from FCN!
- Orange Park 28, Englewood 12
- Atlantic Coast 24, First Coast 0
- Baldwin 53, Wolfson 0
- Ed White 30, Terry Parker 27
- Riverside 38, Westside 0
- Bishop Kenny 42, Paxon 7
- Raines 35, Columbia 13
- University Christian 37, Episcopal 19
- Keystone Heights 32, Stanton 0