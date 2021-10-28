Watch Sideline 2021 Week Ten this Friday night

First Coast News has all the sights and sounds from Week Four of the high school football season. Live team coverage begins at 5 p.m. with SIDELINE 2021 at 11:15 p.m

The 2021 Florida High School Football season is officially off and running!

And so, too, is this year's season of SIDELINE 2021 on First Coast News.

Join Sports Director Chris Porter and the entire First Coast Sports Team as they get you ready for high school football in Florida and Georgia every Friday night -- and then be sure to come on back at 11:15 p.m. for all the highlights and reaction from around the First Coast!

Be sure to also tune in at 7:30 p.m. on ABC25 for the BORDER WAR SHOW, ahead of this year's Florida-Georgia game!

First Coast News will have camera crews at the following games this Friday night:

Fletcher at Ponte Vedra

Oakleaf at Creekside

Tru Prep Academy at Bolles

Sandalwood at Bartram Trail

Middleburg at Ridgeview

Nease at Fleming Island

Gainesville at St. Augustine

Melbourne Catholic at Tocoi Creek

With the Florida-Georgia Game in town, nine area games kicked-off on Thursday, October 28. Check out the highlights from FCN!