Three area boys basketball teams advance to Final Four

Three area boys basketball teams are still dancing as the calendar get set to flip to March.
West Nassau (20-11) squeaked out another nail-biter, defeating Marianna 72-70, after narrowly avoiding defeat at the hands of Paxon on Tuesday. The Warriors' Deebo Coleman led the way with 34 points, and, in doing so, moved to No. 2 all-time in Northeast Florida scoring history (Chet Stachitas, 2,505). They will face Santa Fe (18-5) in the Class 5A State Semifinals.
It was a slugfest between Andrew Jackson (19-6) and Trinity Prep, but the Tigers held tough for their third-straight trip to the Final Four. Jackson has finished as the Class 3A runner-up each of the past two seasons. They'll face Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (21-6) in Lakeland.
Impact Christian Academy (19-8) advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in four years with a dominating, 79-57 route of St. John Paul II. The Lions will play Southwest Florida Christian (17-11) in the Class 2A State Semifinals.
Lee (19-10) saw its season come to a close in the Regional Final for a second straight year, this time at the hands of Chochtwhatchee, 74-60.