Team Sideline 2022: Matchups from across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Sports is at Andrew Jackson High this week for another episode of Sideline 2022.

Andrew Jackson suffered a tough loss last week and are hoping to come back and win against Riverside, a team that has been relatively good this year.

We will have camera rolling at the following games:

Raines at Ed White

Episcopal at Bolles

Crescent City at Bradford

Tallahassee Lincoln at Columbia

Flagler Palm Coast at Bartram Trail

Riverside at Andrew Jackson