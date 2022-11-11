Team Sideline 2022: Matchups from across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Sports is at Andrew Jackson High this week for another episode of Sideline 2022.
Andrew Jackson suffered a tough loss last week and are hoping to come back and win against Riverside, a team that has been relatively good this year.
We will have camera rolling at the following games:
- Raines at Ed White
- Episcopal at Bolles
- Crescent City at Bradford
- Tallahassee Lincoln at Columbia
- Flagler Palm Coast at Bartram Trail
- Riverside at Andrew Jackson
Score updates will be listed above at the end of each game.