Team Sideline 2022: Matchups from across the First Coast

Andrew Jackson suffered a tough loss last week and are hoping to come back and win against Riverside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Sports is at Andrew Jackson High this week for another episode of Sideline 2022.

Andrew Jackson suffered a tough loss last week and are hoping to come back and win against Riverside, a team that has been relatively good this year.

We will have camera rolling at the following games:

  • Raines at Ed White
  • Episcopal at Bolles
  • Crescent City at Bradford
  • Tallahassee Lincoln at Columbia
  • Flagler Palm Coast at Bartram Trail
  • Riverside at Andrew Jackson

Score updates will be listed above at the end of each game.

